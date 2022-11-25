BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,089,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 228,488 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Infosys were worth $20,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 56,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Infosys in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Infosys by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Infosys in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in Infosys by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 325,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after buying an additional 25,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on INFY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Susquehanna cut shares of Infosys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.06.

Infosys Stock Performance

NYSE:INFY opened at $19.53 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $16.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.65.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Infosys

(Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.