Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases New Shares in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 391.7% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 752.2% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:SNA opened at $241.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $242.21.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total value of $7,382,153.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 658,765 shares in the company, valued at $154,012,669.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares in the company, valued at $16,088,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total transaction of $7,382,153.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 658,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,012,669.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,683 shares of company stock worth $9,671,092. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

