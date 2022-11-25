iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,885 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $361,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 121,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,826,000 after purchasing an additional 15,542 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 58,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $133.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.00. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $158.43.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.