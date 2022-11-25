Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 4,565 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 523.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,752,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,425,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,910,000 after acquiring an additional 46,166 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,318,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,567,000 after acquiring an additional 11,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 611.8% during the second quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 264,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,974,000 after acquiring an additional 227,217 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

CMF opened at $56.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.84 and a 200 day moving average of $56.04. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.91 and a fifty-two week high of $62.43.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.