Financial Advocates Investment Management Reduces Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,483,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,727,000 after acquiring an additional 527,427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,956,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,289,000 after acquiring an additional 123,001 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 16.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,070 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 38.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,148,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,537 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 21.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,201,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,681,000 after acquiring an additional 568,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $161.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $195.90.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAR. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Marriott International to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,812 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,694. 12.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

