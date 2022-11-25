Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $487,000 Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,147 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,483 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,997 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $20,470,000 after purchasing an additional 15,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FedEx Stock Up 0.4 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Cowen cut their target price on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.16.

NYSE:FDX opened at $176.36 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $266.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.97%.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

