BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 126,412 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,412 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.13% of Incyte worth $21,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,559 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 204.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,936,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,236 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,012,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,404,000 after acquiring an additional 507,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 510,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,798,000 after acquiring an additional 342,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 669.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 390,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,700,000 after acquiring an additional 340,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $77.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.70. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $63.40 and a one year high of $84.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Incyte

INCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Incyte from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

