Credit Suisse Group Cuts Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $53.00

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DELL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a hold rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.38.

NYSE:DELL opened at $44.61 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $61.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.71. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 235.07%. The business had revenue of $24.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 18th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.46%.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 6.5% in the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 119,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

