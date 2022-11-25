Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CAO Sells 2,976 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $89,696.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,839.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Roblox Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 1.87. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $137.71.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have weighed in on RBLX shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.96.
Institutional Trading of Roblox
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roblox (RBLX)
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.