Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CAO Sells 2,976 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $89,696.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,839.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Roblox Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 1.87. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $137.71.

Get Roblox alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RBLX shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.96.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Roblox Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 29.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,303,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,396,000 after buying an additional 6,396,902 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 41.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,906,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 46.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,567,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870,164 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 161.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,580,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143,300 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 14.4% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,474,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.