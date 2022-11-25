Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €555.00 Price Target at Barclays

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) received a €555.00 ($566.33) price objective from equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €690.00 ($704.08) price objective on Kering in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €610.00 ($622.45) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €670.00 ($683.67) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €689.00 ($703.06) target price on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €575.00 ($586.73) price target on Kering in a report on Thursday.

Get Kering alerts:

Kering Price Performance

Kering stock opened at €547.70 ($558.88) on Friday. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($236.07) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($425.92). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €486.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of €501.22.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.