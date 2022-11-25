OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $50.05

Shares of OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $50.05 and last traded at $50.05, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.05.
The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.80.
OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.
