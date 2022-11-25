Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Major Shareholder Sells $19,533.60 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $19,533.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,242,478 shares in the company, valued at $576,308,428.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 18th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 25,259 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $687,297.39.

On Monday, November 14th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 50,173 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $1,375,241.93.

On Monday, November 7th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 132,978 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $3,619,661.16.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of VIR opened at $27.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.56. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $58.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on VIR shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

See Also

