Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Major Shareholder Sells $19,533.60 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $19,533.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,242,478 shares in the company, valued at $576,308,428.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 18th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 25,259 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $687,297.39.
- On Monday, November 14th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 50,173 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $1,375,241.93.
- On Monday, November 7th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 132,978 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $3,619,661.16.
Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance
Shares of VIR opened at $27.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.56. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $58.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on VIR shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
