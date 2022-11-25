Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.50

Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.25.
About Mediaset España Comunicación
Mediaset España Comunicación, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the television broadcasting business in Spain. The company operates seven television channels comprising TELECINCO, FactorÃa de FicciÃ³n, BOING, Cuatro, Divinity, Energy, and Be Mad. It is also involved in the production and broadcast of audiovisual content; provision of news agency services; exploitation of advertising space on television channels; and advertising promotion activities.
