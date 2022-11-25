Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CAO Sells $14,237.88 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $14,237.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,730.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ying Christina Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Confluent alerts:

On Tuesday, September 20th, Ying Christina Liu sold 401 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $9,752.32.

Confluent Stock Up 12.3 %

CFLT opened at $23.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $85.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $151.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.39 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 55.60% and a negative net margin of 85.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CFLT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Confluent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Confluent from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Confluent from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 716.9% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 40.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Confluent

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.