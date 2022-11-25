Doug Ramshaw Buys 50,000 Shares of Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI) Stock

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI – Get Rating) Director Doug Ramshaw bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.38 per share, with a total value of C$19,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,658,700 shares in the company, valued at C$2,910,306.

Minera Alamos Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of MAI stock opened at C$0.39 on Friday. Minera Alamos Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.36 and a 1-year high of C$0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$178.50 million and a PE ratio of 38.50.

Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$7.27 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Minera Alamos Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Minera Alamos

Separately, Cormark increased their target price on Minera Alamos from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; 100% owned Cerro de Oro project covering an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and 100% owned La Fortuna project covering an area of 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

