ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.68

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.68 and last traded at $24.81, with a volume of 329686 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFHC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ProFrac from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ProFrac from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ProFrac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.42.

Get ProFrac alerts:

ProFrac Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProFrac

About ProFrac

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,820,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,687,000 after buying an additional 458,596 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,181,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,977,000 after buying an additional 306,933 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,699,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 962,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,638,000 after buying an additional 307,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 280.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 934,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,206,000 after buying an additional 688,489 shares in the last quarter. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.