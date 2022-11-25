ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.68

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.68 and last traded at $24.81, with a volume of 329686 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.72.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFHC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ProFrac from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ProFrac from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ProFrac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.42.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.46.
ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.
