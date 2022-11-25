Insider Buying: Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) CEO Buys $16,530.00 in Stock

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) CEO Michael H. Jenkins purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $16,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,888.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OESX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Institutional Trading of Orion Energy Systems

About Orion Energy Systems

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 46.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 30,704 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 35.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,258 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 41.2% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 85,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 141.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 73,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

