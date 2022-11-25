Insider Buying: Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) CEO Buys $16,530.00 in Stock

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) CEO Michael H. Jenkins purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $16,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,888.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
OESX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.
Institutional Trading of Orion Energy Systems
About Orion Energy Systems
Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orion Energy Systems (OESX)
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.