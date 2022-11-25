Jeffrey Keenan Buys 2,114 Shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Stock

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Keenan purchased 2,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.92 per share, for a total transaction of $42,110.88. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 260,225 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,682. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Keenan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mativ alerts:

On Friday, November 18th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 3,000 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.27 per share, with a total value of $57,810.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 1,911 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $36,404.55.

On Friday, September 16th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 12,556 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.89 per share, with a total value of $299,962.84.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 9,192 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.55 per share, with a total value of $225,663.60.

On Monday, September 12th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 10,600 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.77 per share, for a total transaction of $273,162.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 6,000 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.03 per share, with a total value of $150,180.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 4,032 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.71 per share, for a total transaction of $95,598.72.

Mativ Stock Up 4.2 %

MATV stock opened at $20.62 on Friday. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $32.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.69.

Mativ Announces Dividend

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $674.10 million for the quarter. Mativ had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 13.43%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Mativ’s payout ratio is 96.39%.

Mativ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures (AMS), and Engineered Papers (EP). The AMS segment manufactures resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as adhesives and other coating solutions, and converting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.