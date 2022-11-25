Jeffrey Keenan Buys 2,114 Shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Stock

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATVGet Rating) Director Jeffrey Keenan purchased 2,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.92 per share, for a total transaction of $42,110.88. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 260,225 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,682. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Keenan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, November 18th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 3,000 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.27 per share, with a total value of $57,810.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 16th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 1,911 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $36,404.55.
  • On Friday, September 16th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 12,556 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.89 per share, with a total value of $299,962.84.
  • On Wednesday, September 14th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 9,192 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.55 per share, with a total value of $225,663.60.
  • On Monday, September 12th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 10,600 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.77 per share, for a total transaction of $273,162.00.
  • On Friday, September 9th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 6,000 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.03 per share, with a total value of $150,180.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 7th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 4,032 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.71 per share, for a total transaction of $95,598.72.

Mativ Stock Up 4.2 %

MATV stock opened at $20.62 on Friday. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $32.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.69.

Mativ (NYSE:MATVGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $674.10 million for the quarter. Mativ had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 13.43%.

Mativ Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Mativ’s payout ratio is 96.39%.

Mativ Company Profile

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures (AMS), and Engineered Papers (EP). The AMS segment manufactures resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as adhesives and other coating solutions, and converting services.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Mativ (NYSE:MATV)

