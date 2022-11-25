Insider Buying: WAM Strategic Value Limited (ASX:WAR) Insider Acquires A$16,612.19 in Stock

WAM Strategic Value Limited (ASX:WAR – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 16,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.01 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of A$16,612.19 ($11,001.45).

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 17,043 shares of WAM Strategic Value stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.02 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of A$17,349.77 ($11,489.92).

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.04%.

About WAM Strategic Value

WAM Strategic Value Limited invests in discounted assets. The company provide capital growth over medium to long term, deliver fully franked dividends and preserve capital. It also offers risk-adjusted returns and intends to invest in LIC. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

