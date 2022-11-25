Theodore G. Schwartz Buys 7,271 Shares of OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) Director Theodore G. Schwartz purchased 7,271 shares of OppFi stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $17,886.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,328 shares in the company, valued at $938,066.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

OppFi Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of OppFi stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.85 million, a PE ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.40. OppFi Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $6.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79.

Get OppFi alerts:

Institutional Trading of OppFi

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPFI. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of OppFi by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of OppFi by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of OppFi by 479.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in shares of OppFi by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 696,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OppFi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OppFi Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OPFI shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on OppFi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson downgraded OppFi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on OppFi from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

(Get Rating)

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.