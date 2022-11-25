Gregory Bowles Sells 3,412 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) insider Gregory Bowles sold 3,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $13,750.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,471 shares in the company, valued at $175,188.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gregory Bowles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 26th, Gregory Bowles sold 32,611 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $163,055.00.

JOBY stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $8.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.08.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JOBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capricorn Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,585,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,722,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,731,000 after purchasing an additional 468,437 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,567 shares in the last quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd now owns 4,482,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,407,000 after purchasing an additional 22,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,749,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,822,000 after purchasing an additional 441,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

