Gregory Bowles Sells 3,412 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBYGet Rating) insider Gregory Bowles sold 3,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $13,750.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,471 shares in the company, valued at $175,188.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gregory Bowles also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, September 26th, Gregory Bowles sold 32,611 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $163,055.00.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

JOBY stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $8.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.08.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JOBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capricorn Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,585,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,722,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,731,000 after purchasing an additional 468,437 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,567 shares in the last quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd now owns 4,482,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,407,000 after purchasing an additional 22,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,749,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,822,000 after purchasing an additional 441,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)

