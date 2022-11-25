Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Trading Up 8.5%

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) shares were up 8.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.28 and last traded at $5.11. Approximately 1,336 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 128,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GBTG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.10 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the second quarter worth about $882,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the second quarter worth about $327,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Dendur Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the second quarter worth about $876,000. 18.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies.

