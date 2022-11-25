Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Trading Up 8.5%

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) shares were up 8.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.28 and last traded at $5.11. Approximately 1,336 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 128,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GBTG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.10 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.
The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52.
Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies.
