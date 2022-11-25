Belmont Resources (CVE:BEA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Belmont Resources Inc. (CVE:BEA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 63000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Belmont Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71.

Belmont Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Belmont Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for copper, gold, lithium, and uranium projects located in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Washington, and Nevada States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Come By Chance copper-gold porphyry project located in the Greenwood mining camp.

