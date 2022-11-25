Yamaguchi Financial Group (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.62

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.62 and last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.
Yamaguchi Financial Group Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.61.
About Yamaguchi Financial Group
Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan. It provides securities brokerage, credit card, leasing, consulting, and other services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Shimonoseki, Japan.
