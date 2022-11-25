Natalia Mirgorodskaya Sells 769 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $14,364.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,833.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Natalia Mirgorodskaya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 25th, Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 420 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $11,487.00.

Upstart Price Performance

Shares of UPST opened at $18.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -182.80 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.32. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $220.21.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 40,000.0% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 276.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPST. Barclays cut their target price on Upstart to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Atlantic Securities cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.36.

About Upstart

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

See Also

