OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.72

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.72 and last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OERLF. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of OC Oerlikon from CHF 12.20 to CHF 11.90 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of OC Oerlikon from CHF 8.50 to CHF 8 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.
OC Oerlikon Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average is $7.83.
OC Oerlikon Company Profile
OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OC Oerlikon (OERLF)
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Receive News & Ratings for OC Oerlikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OC Oerlikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.