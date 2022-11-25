MySale Group (LON:MYSL) Stock Price Down 11.1%

MySale Group plc (LON:MYSL – Get Rating) shares fell 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 2 ($0.02). 645,072 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,582,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.25 ($0.03).

MySale Group Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.02. The firm has a market cap of £21.85 million and a PE ratio of -2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70.

MySale Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MySale Group plc operates as an online retailer with online flash sales and retail websites in Australia, New Zealand, and South-East Asia. The company operates online shopping outlets, which offers consumer products, such as ladies, men's, and children's fashion clothing, as well as accessories, beauty products, and homeware items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MySale Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MySale Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.