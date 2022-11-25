BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Director Buys $16,540.00 in Stock

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) Director Sylvia Mcbrinn purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $16,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,864.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sylvia Mcbrinn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Sylvia Mcbrinn acquired 2,000 shares of BioAtla stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $17,700.00.

BioAtla Price Performance

NASDAQ BCAB opened at $9.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of -0.04. BioAtla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average is $5.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of BioAtla

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BCAB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on BioAtla from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities started coverage on BioAtla in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on BioAtla from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCAB. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the third quarter worth about $6,122,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the third quarter worth about $5,888,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the third quarter worth about $4,258,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of BioAtla by 656.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 465,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of BioAtla by 101.2% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 860,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 432,700 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

