BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Director Buys $16,540.00 in Stock

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) Director Sylvia Mcbrinn purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $16,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,864.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Sylvia Mcbrinn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 12th, Sylvia Mcbrinn acquired 2,000 shares of BioAtla stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $17,700.00.
BioAtla Price Performance
NASDAQ BCAB opened at $9.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of -0.04. BioAtla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average is $5.78.
Institutional Trading of BioAtla
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCAB. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the third quarter worth about $6,122,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the third quarter worth about $5,888,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the third quarter worth about $4,258,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of BioAtla by 656.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 465,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of BioAtla by 101.2% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 860,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 432,700 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BioAtla Company Profile
BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioAtla (BCAB)
