Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.60

Shares of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.60 and last traded at $40.60, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.60.

Samsung Electronics Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 3.89.

Samsung Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It provides home appliances comprising of refrigerators, air dresser, washing machines, dryers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, and air purifiers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Samsung Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsung Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.