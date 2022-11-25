Nevada Sunrise Metals (CVE:NEV) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Nevada Sunrise Metals Co. (CVE:NEV – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 39,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 271,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Nevada Sunrise Metals Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.24. The company has a market cap of C$22.65 million and a P/E ratio of 23.50.

Nevada Sunrise Metals Company Profile



Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Nevada, the United States. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and lithium minerals. The company's flagship project is the Kinsley Mountain property comprising 513 unpatented lode claims and 5 additional leased patents covering an area of 10,280 acres located in White Pine County.

See Also

