Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.07-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $535.00 million-$555.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $557.00 million. Chico’s FAS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.89-$0.92 EPS.

Chico’s FAS Stock Down 4.5 %

CHS stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.48. The company has a market cap of $764.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chico’s FAS has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $7.30.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $558.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.90 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 40.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Chico’s FAS news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $502,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 992,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,982,485.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 486,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 102,099 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 30,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 105,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

