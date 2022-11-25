DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.50-$12.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.45. The company issued revenue guidance of -. DICK’S Sporting Goods also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.50-12.10 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of DKS stock opened at $118.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $132.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.23 and a 200 day moving average of $98.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 9.52%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 17.21%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DKS shares. Bank of America increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wedbush increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 13.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.2% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 16.9% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 4,944 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at $370,000. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.