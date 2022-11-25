COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.92

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.92 and last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 40364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

COSCO SHIPPING Stock Down 3.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.91.

COSCO SHIPPING Increases Dividend

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.2022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from COSCO SHIPPING’s previous dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 28.73%.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

