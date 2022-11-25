COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.92

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.92 and last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 40364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.
COSCO SHIPPING Stock Down 3.3 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.91.
COSCO SHIPPING Increases Dividend
COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile
COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on COSCO SHIPPING (CICOY)
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.