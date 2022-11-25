Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDTGet Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.25-5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.53. Medtronic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.25-$5.30 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Medtronic from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $79.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $76.60 and a twelve month high of $115.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Earnings History and Estimates for Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

