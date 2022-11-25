Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.25-5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.53. Medtronic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.25-$5.30 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Medtronic from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.00.
Medtronic Stock Performance
NYSE MDT opened at $79.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $76.60 and a twelve month high of $115.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Medtronic
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
Read More
