Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) rose 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.40 and last traded at $13.32. Approximately 3,670 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 116,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Noah from $32.10 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Noah Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.40. The firm has a market cap of $833.22 million, a PE ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Noah

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $110.20 million during the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOAH. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Noah by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Noah by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Noah by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Noah by 205.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Noah by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

