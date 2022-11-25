Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,253 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 34,040 shares.The stock last traded at $81.97 and had previously closed at $81.29.

TRNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Transcat in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Transcat from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Transcat in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.42 and its 200-day moving average is $69.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.81 million, a P/E ratio of 62.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In related news, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 2,509 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total value of $180,572.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,473.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRNS. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 137.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 162.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Transcat during the first quarter worth $94,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in shares of Transcat during the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Transcat during the third quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

