Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Shares Up 5.3%

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.72 and last traded at $25.53. 2,755 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 439,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BRZE. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Braze from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Braze from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Braze from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Braze from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.07.

Braze Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.17 and a 200-day moving average of $36.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $86.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.16 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 35.25% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. Braze’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $384,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 15,053 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.12 per share, for a total transaction of $528,661.36. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 489,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,202,373.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $384,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 793,347 shares of company stock worth $27,583,572 and sold 53,062 shares worth $1,952,282. Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRZE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Braze by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Braze by 50,225.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Braze in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Braze in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Braze in the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

