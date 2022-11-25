UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Sees Strong Trading Volume

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 306,376 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 3,267,404 shares.The stock last traded at $7.43 and had previously closed at $7.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on UserTesting from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial cut UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.32.

Get UserTesting alerts:

UserTesting Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at UserTesting

UserTesting Company Profile

In other UserTesting news, CAO Sabrina Mekhalfa sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $38,257.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,720 shares in the company, valued at $116,642.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Mona Sabet sold 11,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $87,793.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 535,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,774.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Sabrina Mekhalfa sold 5,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $38,257.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,587 shares of company stock worth $1,015,676. 38.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.