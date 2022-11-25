Seth M. Ellison Sells 2,735 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 2,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $42,693.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,524.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

LEVI stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $28.30.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 36.68%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.4% in the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 118,153 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,800 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,343 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,810 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

