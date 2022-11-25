Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Up to $15.57

Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.57, but opened at $17.05. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 143 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

The company has a market cap of $526.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,304.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

