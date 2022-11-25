Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Up to $15.57

Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.57, but opened at $17.05. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 143 shares.
The company has a market cap of $526.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
