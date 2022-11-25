Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Trading Up 6.4%

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.52 and last traded at $20.28. Approximately 3,339 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,497,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.06.

Several analysts have weighed in on BAND shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bandwidth from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

The firm has a market capitalization of $513.74 million, a P/E ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average of $16.93.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 3,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $50,498.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,045.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,095 shares of company stock worth $61,525. Insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Bandwidth by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

