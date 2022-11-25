ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Shares Down 4.6%

ProFrac Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.44 and last traded at $24.54. Approximately 1,301 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 495,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.72.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ACDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.
ProFrac Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.
About ProFrac
ProFrac Holding Corp. is an energy services company providing hydraulic fracturing, completion services and other complementary products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. ProFrac Holding Corp.
