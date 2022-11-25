Kincora Copper (CVE:KCC) Shares Down 28.6%

Kincora Copper Limited (CVE:KCC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 28.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 564,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,237% from the average daily volume of 42,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Kincora Copper Trading Up 30.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$7.99 million and a PE ratio of -0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06.

About Kincora Copper

Kincora Copper Limited acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mongolia and Australia. It primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. The company holds interests in the Trundle, Fairholme, Northern Junee-Narromine Belt, Jemalong, Cundumbul, and Condobolin projects located in the New South Wales, Australia.

