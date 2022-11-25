Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.68

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.68 and last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 1006 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exscientia from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Exscientia from $40.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Exscientia Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Exscientia Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Exscientia by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,872,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,057,000 after acquiring an additional 856,706 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Exscientia by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,811,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,079,000 after acquiring an additional 708,460 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Exscientia by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,639,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,457,000 after acquiring an additional 25,554 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Exscientia by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,427,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,720,000 after purchasing an additional 35,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd increased its position in Exscientia by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 853,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 82,850 shares in the last quarter. 27.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

