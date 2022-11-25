Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02. 3,135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 150,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday.

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

Sculptor Capital Management Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.70.

Sculptor Capital Management Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Sculptor Capital Management

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.90%.

In related news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 64,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $242,576.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,254.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 357,649 shares of company stock valued at $969,437 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sculptor Capital Management

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 11.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Featured Articles

