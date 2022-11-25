AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Trading Up 6.3%

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 8.63 and last traded at 8.63. Approximately 35,583 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,655,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at 8.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 11.09.

AvidXchange Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is 8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is 7.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported -0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.16 by 0.06. The company had revenue of 82.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 78.55 million. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AvidXchange news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 3,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 9.33, for a total value of 29,995.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,404 shares in the company, valued at 591,559.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvidXchange

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVDX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AvidXchange by 3,902.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 96,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 94,397 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the third quarter worth $483,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of AvidXchange by 4.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 148,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AvidXchange by 22.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,850,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,004,000 after acquiring an additional 531,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the third quarter worth $1,011,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

