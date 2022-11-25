Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,239,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 3.66% of TriCo Bancshares worth $56,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $133,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 13.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 7.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 8.8% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCBK opened at $53.57 on Friday. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $37.41 and a 1-year high of $58.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.44 and a 200 day moving average of $47.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

TCBK has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

