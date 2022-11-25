MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,211,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.10% of MakeMyTrip worth $56,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMYT. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,096,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,235,000 after purchasing an additional 689,397 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,458,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,736,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,252,000 after purchasing an additional 217,242 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,618,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,236,000 after purchasing an additional 113,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 3,604.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 99,040 shares in the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MMYT shares. Bank of America raised MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Macquarie assumed coverage on MakeMyTrip in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MakeMyTrip in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Shares of MMYT opened at $28.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.15 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $34.68.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

