Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,508,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 614,622 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $57,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,462 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,747,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,221 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,510,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007,261 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,292,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,075,000 after purchasing an additional 487,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FIBK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 963,853 shares in the company, valued at $42,563,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 30,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 963,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,563,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 10,130 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $455,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,063,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,482 shares of company stock worth $2,302,094 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

FIBK opened at $43.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.11. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $46.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.91.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.74 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

