Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 151,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,572 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $58,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,851. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,851. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.94, for a total value of $1,069,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,529,221.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,800 shares of company stock worth $3,261,475. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FDS opened at $453.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $419.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.92 and a 1 year high of $495.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. The company had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $418.38.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

